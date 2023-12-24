Colts get blown out in Atlanta, slip in playoff standings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 24: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts could not get anything going on offense or defense against the Atlanta Falcons, falling 29-10 on the road on Sunday.

Indianapolis (8-7) was in prime position in the AFC playoffs, tied atop the AFC South standings heading into Sunday.

Now, the team heads into the final two games of the season, still in control of their destiny to make the wildcard, but needing a lot of help to win the division.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen believes the performance in Atlanta was just an anomaly.

“We have to look at ourselves hard in the mirror after a loss like that, starting with myself,” Steichen said. “You have a big win the week prior and then you go do what we did today, we can’t have it. We have two guaranteed [games] left to us and we have to get it cleaned up in a hurry. They are at home so I know we will get those things cleaned up, I have full confidence in the guys in there.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta (7-8) keeps its playoff hopes alive with the win.

The Colts were missing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Zack Moss all game long, struggling to find much success on offense.

Sunday marked the return of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, but struggled to get anything else going, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Pittman Jr.’s absence was felt in the passing game, as the Colts failed to throw for more than 20 yards on any single play.

Colts quarterback Garnder Minshew struggled against the Falcons’ defense, failing to throw for a touchdown while tossing one interception. Minshew was also sacked six times.

Minshew took responsibility for the loss when speaking to the media after the game.

“I don’t know if we approached [the game] with the right urgency,” Minshew said. “I think we have to look at ourselves, tighten up, and figure out what we are going to do with this opportunity we have in front of us.”

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke started Sunday in favor of second-year pro Desmond Ridder on Sunday and faced little adversity against the Colts’ defense.

Heinicke threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown, protecting the football well with zero turnovers.

The Falcons rushing offense was a bigger story, as Heinicke combined with running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson for 177 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, good for 5.9 yards per carry as a unit.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin echoed the sentiments of his head coach when speaking with News 8 Sports Reporter Angela Moryan after the game.

“Unfortunately today was a lesson, but we still have two games left,” Franklin said. “There is no quit in this team. We know we have more opportunities ahead and we just have to take advantage of them.”

BOX SCORE

Gardner Minshew completed just 20 of his 37 passes for 201 yards, and zero touchdowns while throwing an interception.

Taylor Heinicke finished with 229 yards on 23/33 passing, throwing a touchdown without turning the ball over.

Jonathan Taylor had 18 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injury.

Bijan Robinson ran the ball 12 times for 72 yards, adding seven catches for 50 yards.

Tyler Allgeier had 9 carries for 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kylen Gransen led the Colts in receiving with 62 yards on five catches.

Falcons’ dynamic tight end Kyle Pitts had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Colts return to action next Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.

The Falcons hit the road for a trip to Chicago to play the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.

