Colts getting healthier at right time with game against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There have been times throughout the season where almost every Colts captain has missed practice.

The injuries have hit the Colts hard this season, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for them now.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor will practice on Wednesday.

Taylor has missed three straight games with an ankle injury and DeForest Buckner has been on the IR since suffering an ankle injury in the Colts Week 2 game against the Packers.

Anthony Richardson also returned after missing two games in the Colts last game against the Dolphins.

The good injury news is coming at a big time for the Colts, with a huge divisional matchup against the Texans looming on Sunday.

The Colts are now 4-3 after winning their last two games and with the Texans losing on Sunday to the Packers, they are now 5-2. So, a win for the Colts would tie the Texans at the top of the AFC South.

“Getting those guys back will be big for us,” Steichen said. “Obviously, in the middle of the season, obviously this is a huge game going to Houston. Division, you know, to tie the division will be big.”

Not only does the game have huge AFC South implications, but it has a rivalry game feel for Steichen and the rest of the locker room.

“I think it started last year, just the way things ended last year,” Steichen said. “So again, these are always big games. I think all division games are kind of rivalry-ish.”

The Colts played the Texans close in Week 1, but ultimately lost 29-27. Explosive plays benefitted the Colts in that game, with Richardson passing for two touchdowns over 50 yards.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

