Colts’ Kylen Granson spreads Christmas cheer to kids at Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Giving Tuesday, the Colts made a difference in the community and spread a little Christmas cheer.

Tight end Kylen Granson brought merriment to kids from elementaries with a shopping spree.

The player along with 85 Warren Township students hit the aisles at Walmart on West 86th Street for the third annual Shop with a Jock event.

Students were given a $100 gift card to get anything they wanted. The only thing they had to get was a book.

Granson said, “I feel like it’s part of my duty as a football player to give back to the community and to give back to these kids because I was once them. I was once a child, and giving these kids the basic foundations and the basic life skills of reading comprehension, you know, setting those life skills early helps build them up to higher success later on in life.”

Granson’s foundation KG’s Kids promotes reading at a young age. The Fishers-based nonprofit also teamed up with Coke to make the 2024 event possible.

Walmart says this year’s shopping spree helped more than double the amount of kids in 2023.

