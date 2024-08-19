Colts going to 5 Indiana high schools for Friday Night Football Tour

A logo for the Irsay family's "Kicking the Stigma" initiative. (Provided Image/Kicking the Stigma/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Friday night lights kick off this week, the Colts announced their stops for their 2024 Friday Night Football Tour.

The Friday Night Football Tour highlights community initiatives that the Colts support.

August 23 – Heritage Hills at Southridge (Theme: PlayFootball)

September 6 – Wawasee at Northwood (Theme: Kicking The Stigma)

September 20 – Cloverdale at North Putnam (Theme: Salute to Service)

October 11 – Whiteland at Plainfield (Theme: Crucial Catch)

October 18 – West Washington at Salem (Theme: First Hellas Turf in Indiana)

The Colts will have interactive fan activities at each stop, including Colts inflatables, rally towels, games, a chance to win Colts prizes, and Colts Cheerleaders.

The Colts and the tour partners will make a $1,000 donation to the athletic department for the home team for each game.