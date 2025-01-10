Colts have two players named to Second Team All-Pro

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 21-13. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Zaire Franklin have been named Second Team All-Pros, the Associated Press announced on Friday.

Nelson has the most total All-Pro selections by a guard in Colts franchise history. Nelson has now been selected to an All-Pro team five times, including being named to the First Team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons. He was on the second team in 2021.

Franklin was selected to an All-Pro team for the first time. He led the NFL in tackles with 173 tackles. He also tallied 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, two interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

He set career highs in interceptions, forced fumbles, and sacks.

Nelson and Franklin also made the Pro Bowl team this year, along with Jonathan Taylor.