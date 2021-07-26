Indianapolis Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, was previously vaccinated

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, right, talks with center Ryan Kelly (78) who warms up during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind. Reich is always considering new approaches to finish the job. So this offseason, he made a proposal to Kelly.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Ballard, general manager of the Colts, made the announcement in a Monday morning press conference.

Ballard says Reich is not showing any symptoms and had been vaccinated.

“The vaccine thing has become so political,” Ballard said. “Getting the vaccine, we think, is the thing to do. But, we aren’t going to force guys to do it.”

Reich received a positive test late last week.

Ballard says an interim coach will not be named for the portion of training camp that Reich will miss.

“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”

Reich has been the Colts coach since 2018.