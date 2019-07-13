Colts head coach Frank Reich reflects on weeks off, golf game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With just 12 days left until the Colts report to Grand Park in Westfield for training camp, head coach Frank Reich was soaking up his final moments of free time this off-season.

Through Sunday, he is playing in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Reich said, “This is an amazing event. It’s been running for 30 years … a bunch of celebrities out here who think they can play golf and some of them really can.”

While Reich does not claim to be one of the celebrities that will play a perfect round, he’s still a competitor at heart and putting his money where his mouth is.

“We get little side wagers going,” Reich said and then laughed.

Reich placed a friendly wager on this weekend’s tournament with his former head coach with the Eagles, Doug Pederson. Pederson and Reich agreed that the loser will donate to the winning coach’s charity of choice. Neither Reich or Pederson are favored in the tournament, in fact their odds to win it all are 100-1.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I started out today with a string of pars and then just lost it for a while. I don’t think I’m going to be in danger of winning the tournament and I think Doug is playing a little bit better right now, but you never know,” Reich said.

Reich finished the first round at minus-10 points in a tie for 71st in the 90-player field.