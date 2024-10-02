Colts heading into house of horrors in Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts and Jaguars are trending in opposite directions right now. The Colts have won back-to-back games, while the Jaguars have lost four straight games to start the season.

However, Jacksonville has been a cursed place for the Colts for nearly the past decade. The Jaguars have won nine straight games against the Colts at home.

“This morning when I had the team meeting, I talked about the standard,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “The standard doesn’t care about how talented you are. It doesn’t. It cares about how consistent you are and how disciplined you are. We’ve got to be disciplined and consistent in our approach every week.”

“I also heard about how we haven’t won down there in however long,” Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “We want to change that for sure. If I am out there, we’re definitely working to change that.”

“The best part is, this is a new team, so some of these guys don’t even know that,” Colts linebacker EJ Speed said. “I’m sure that’s not on they mind. I would be lying if I said it’s not on my mind.”

However, some Colts players are not thinking about the losing streak heading into the week.

“I haven’t been around that long, so for me personally, I don’t think it’s a big thing,” Colts kicker Matt Gay said. “And honestly, I haven’t heard too many guys talk about it so I don’t think it’s a thing that’s stuck in people’s minds.”

“Nah, I’m not using the past as motivation to win this game,” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “This game is big because it’s the next week. It’s a game this week that we have to win.”

The last time the Colts won in Duval County was 2014. Chad Henne was the starting quarterback for the Jaguars.

Since then, the quarterback the Colts have lost to are Blake Bortles (three times), Cody Kessler (one time), Gardner Minshew (two times), and Trevor Lawrence (three times).

Some of the losses have been more devastating than others. Their loss in Jacksonville in Week 18 of the 2021 season kept the Colts out of the playoffs. It was only the third win the Jaguars had all season.

They’ll look to finally end the streak on Sunday at 1 p.m.

