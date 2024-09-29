Colts hold off Steelers comeback attempt to get victory

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by the score of 27-24.

Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury.

Richardson was hit hard in the hip at the end of a 16 yard run. He left the games for two plays after that.

The first play after he returned was another quarterback run. He slid this time, but grabbed his hip again and walked to the sidelines, and later into the locker room.

He did not return after that play.

Joe Flacco replaced Richardson as the Colts quarterback.

The Colts jumped out to an early lead, scoring a touchdown in the first drive of the game. They would never give up that lead for the rest of the game.

Flacco threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns after replacing the injured Richardson, completing 16 of his 26 passes.

Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs all had big games.

Taylor picked up 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He left the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

Pittman Jr. had six catches for 113 yards, with 101 of them coming in the first half.

Downs had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Ogletree had the Colts other touchdown.

The Colts will look to win their third straight game on Sunday, October 6 when they travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.