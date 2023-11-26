Colts honor military members with ‘Salute to Service’ game

The Indianapolis Colts plan to honor military members before and during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 26, 2023. (Provided Photo/The Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts plan to honor military members before and during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team says the “Salute to Service” game is a way for fans and the team to recognize the sacrifices of military members.

“We are proud to join with Colts Nation and the rest of the NFL to honor, empower, and connect with our nation’s heroes during this special month,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “We all are thankful for the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, veterans and their families, and we hope they all feel our love and gratitude this month and always.”

Fans going to the game can pick up a special “Salute to Service” card from the guest services kiosks at Lucas Oil Stadium to write the name of a hero they would like to honor.

The Colts representatives said fans are encouraged to take selfies holding the card and share them on social media using the hashtag #ColtsSalute. The Colts Community also will highlight selected posts on their social media platforms.

The first 50,000 fans in the stadium on Sunday will also get a camouflage beanie.

The team is also hosting a breakfast for Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in the military. The families will then be honored before the game.

At halftime, the Colts say the U.S. Marine Corps silent drill platoon will perform, and a trio from the Indiana National Guard will sing “God Bless America.”

Here is the outline of the day’s events: