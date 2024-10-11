Colts injury update heading into Titans game Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday that Jonathan Taylor is ruled out for the game on Sunday against the Titans.

Taylor did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday after missing the game on Sunday against the Jaguars.

He said on Thursday that he was feeling way better than he did las week and that the pain level for his ankle had gone down, but he was still not able to get on the practice field this week.

He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts Week 4 game against the Steelers.

Taylor has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns in four games played this season.

Anthony Richardson practiced each day this week, but only logged a full practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday.

Steichen said that Richardson is questionable and will be a game-time decision, and added that he looked good this week.

It was reported earlier this week that Michael Pittman Jr. had a back injury that could set him out multiple weeks, but he logged a full practice on Friday. Steichen said that he is feeling really good.

Other practice report notes:

Wide receiver Josh Downs was a full participant in practice on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. He is listed as questionable.

Tackle Braden Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Friday. He was a full partiicipant on Thursday. He is listed as questionable.

Kenny Moore II practiced in full on Friday for the first time of the week. He has missed the last two games. He’s listed as questionable.

The Colts kick off at 1 p.m. in Nashville against the Titans on Sunday.

