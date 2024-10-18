Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor ruled out for third consecutive game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor and cornerback Chris Lammons for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Colts’ Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also missed the last two days of practice. Before Thursday’s practice session, Taylor told the media that he’s been progressing every single day and his pain level has gone down.

It’s Taylor’s second straight season dealing with an ankle injury. He told News 8’s Josh Bode about what’s helping fuel the recovery process.

“Just keeping the end goal in mind, that’s what’s been fueling me,” Taylor said. “The fans, my teammates, coaches, that’s just what’s been fueling me, to try and continue to chop this down to get back on the field.”

Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who had offseason ankle surgery and was not cleared to play until Week 4, is once again dealing with ankle issues. Like Taylor, he was not on the field for practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

A bit of good injury news for Colts fans is that Anthony Richardson is “ready to roll” for Sunday, Steichen said. Richardson was inactive for the team’s last two games, with backup quarterback Joe Flacco starting in his place.

