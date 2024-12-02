Colts Insider analyzes the decision to go for two-point conversion

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) enters the end zone to complete a two-point conversion as New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts picked up a huge come from behind win on Sunday against the Patriots, 25-24.

The Colts were down seven points with just 12 seconds remaining. Anthony Richardson threw a three yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce on fourth down to bring them within one point.

Then, Colts head coach Shane Steichen made the gutsy decision to go for the two-point conversion to give the Colts lead. Anthony Richardson ran straight up the middle for the two-point conversion, which was the game winning play for the Colts.

News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen praised Steichen for the decision.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say there were so many game saving moments yesterday,” Bowen said. “I would argue season saving moments and that decision was certainly one of them.”

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen said that he did not trust the defense to have to go back out onto the field and get a stop if the Colts had elected to kick the extra point and go to overtime.

He also thought the Colts utilized Richardson and Jonathan Taylor really well on the two-point conversion play.

“It is such a great, great weapon for this football team and you saw it on display on that two-point conversion,” Bowen said.

Richardson did not have the best game up until the last drive, but he was able to lead the Colts on a 19 play drive for his second game winning drive in the last three weeks.

“I cannot say enough good things about Anthony Richardson and the moxie he showed in a must have moment on that 19 play drive.”

Now, the Colts have their bye week. Right afterwards is the biggest game of the year against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are in the last wild card spot in the AFC and currently have a 1.5 game lead on the Colts (the Broncos play against the Browns on Monday night).

If the Broncos lose to the Browns, a Colts victory against the Broncos would put the Colts in the seven seed for the playoffs with three weeks left of the season.

