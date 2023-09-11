Colts Insider believes the team is in good hands with QB Richardson, here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined Sports Director Anthony Calhoun live on WISH-TV from the Colts’ complex.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

The two had plenty to analyze from the Colts game on Sunday after a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The season opener from Lucas Oil Stadium was the debut for new head coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

They start by talking about how the team looked in general in Sunday’s the ten-point loss.

The Colts insider emphasized that even though the Colts did not win, there are still plenty of positives to take from this game.

“You had a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, that’s pretty encouraging,” Bowen said about “One of the harder home games you will have all season long.”

Then, the discussion shifts as the two Colts experts focus on Richardson and how he performed as the game progressed.

“Through about two and a half quarters I looked at his stat sheet and thought, ‘This just looks normal,’” Bowen said of the rookie making his first ever start in the NFL.

Richardson finished with 223 passing yards, throwing for a touchdown and an interception. He added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well for the horseshoe.

Next, the two Colts experts assess how Steichen looked in his first game as an NFL head coach.

Bowen was critical of Steichen, but reminded everyone that this was not an easy spot for the former Eagles offensive coordinator.

“Five new coaches in the NFL yesterday, all five lost,” Bowen said.

Finally, Calhoun and Bowen preview what next week will look like for the Colts.

“This might be the easiest road game the Colts will play all season.”

Watch the video above to get the entire conversation between AC and KB.

You can also see Kevin Bowen every week on WISH-TV’s Emmy award-winning “Countdown to Kickoff,” which airs live every Colts’ Sunday at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV.

CTK’s all-star cast of Colts insiders includes former head coach Chuck Pagano, with former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson joining WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun, Angela Moryan, and Andrew Chernoff.

The Colts return to action on Sunday in a bout with AFC South rival Houston Texans at 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

—

