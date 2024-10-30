Colts Insider: Benching Anthony Richardson is the wrong decision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world Tuesday as the news broke that quarterback Anthony Richardson will be benched in favor of veteran backup Joe Flacco for Sunday night’s game in Minnesota.

WISH-TV Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined Sports 8’s Angela Moryan to discuss the move.

Bowen says that the decision was influenced, at least partially, by Richardson tapping himself out of the game during the third quarter against the Texans because he was “tired” and “needed a break.”

Even with Richardson’s bad numbers through his first six games of the season, Bowen says benching a quarterback the Colts have put so much stalk in after drafting him fourth-overall in 2023 is not the right move. In the video, Bowen goes on to explain that Richardson needs the live game experience if the Colts ever hope to get out of “NFL purgatory” — where Bowen argues the Colts have been since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

Watch the video above for more on Bowen’s thoughts and to see if he thinks Richardson will return to the field before the end of the season.