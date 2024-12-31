Colts Insider calls for big changes after Colts miss playoffs again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Giants, 45-33, on Sunday, which eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

It’s the fourth straight year that the Colts will not be in the playoffs.

General manager Chris Ballard has been with the Colts for eight years and has only had one playoff win and two playoff appearances in his tenure.

The Colts have not won the AFC South in his time in Indianapolis either. The other three teams in the division have all won the division at least twice since then.

News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen thinks it is time for a change.

“If I were making the calls there, Chris Ballard would not have a job a week from today,” Bowen said. “And same with Gus Bradley. Those are the two to me that I feel like they have earned that ‘pink slip.’”

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen also mentioned Bradley, who is the Colts defensive coordinator. In Bradley’s three seasons with the Colts, they have never had a scoring defense that ranks better than 27th in the NFL. The only season they’ve had a top 20 defense in yards allowed was Bradley’s first, in which they ranked 15th.

The loss to the Giants was not the first time in recent history that the Colts have lost to the worst team in the NFL at the time with major playoff implications. In the 2021 season, the Colts needed to beat the 2-14 Jaguars to make it to the playoffs. They lost that game 26-11.

“It’s ugly, but we’re kind of used to it with this franchise,” Bowen said. “That big December, January type games with plenty at stake, no matter the quarterback on the other sideline. This team has lost and frankly they’ve gotten blown out a lot.”

“The players themselves, there’s been so much continuity, ‘run it back,’ for them to have another embarrassing performance,” Bowen said.

Bowen said that Colts head coach Shane Steichen deserves plenty of blame for this season, but with so much roster retention, there are other people to blame as well.

For more with Bowen, watch the video above.

The Colts will host the Jaguars in the last game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

