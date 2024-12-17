Colts Insider calls for changes after loss to the Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost a pivotal matchup in the AFC playoff race to the Broncos on Sunday, 31-13.

The Texans clinched the AFC South title after the Colts loss, marking it the tenth straight season without a division title for the Colts.

“How do you not look at that and see that your organization needs some change?” News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen said.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen said that no GM should have a resume as long as Chris Ballard’s without some playoff substance to it.

The Colts have been to the playoffs twice in Ballard’s eight seasons in Indianapolis and have only won one playoff game in that time.

The Colts had five turnovers in the loss to the Broncos, hurting themselves in a major way.

One of the most crucial plays in the game was early in the third quarter. Jonathan Taylor had what looked to be a 41 yard touchdown run that would have put the Colts up 20-7. But, he dropped the ball in celebration before he cross the goal line.

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a play, early third quarter, single handedly change the Colts game in my entire life,” Bowen said.

Bowen described the second half as one of the worst collapses he’s seen from the franchise.

“I’m just still at a loss of words,” Bowen said. “Of all the players on the roster, it’s Jonathan Taylor that made such a fatal mistake.”

There was another turnover in the second half that had a major impact on the game. The Colts were down four points in the fourth quarter and were driving inside the Broncos territory. Colts head coach Shane Steichen called a trick play.

Anthony Richardson threw a backwards pass to AD Mitchell, and on Mitchell’s pass back to Richardson, the ball was caught by a Broncos defender and returned for a touchdown.

Bowen called the double pass trick play a stupid play call.

The Colts can still make the playoffs, but will need a lot of help. They currently sit two games behind the Chargers with three games to play.

The next game for the Colts is on Sunday against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

AD Mitchell, Anthony Richardson explain the failed trick play

Jonathan Taylor reflects on dropping the ball before the end zone

Former Colts icons attend game against Broncos

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.