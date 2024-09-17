Colts Insider critical of Colts coaching staff after loss to Packers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost their second game in a row to start the season on Sunday in Green Bay to the Packers, 16-10.

The Packers were without their starting quarterback, Jordan Love. Malik Willis started in place of him, who was traded to the Packers just 20 days before the game on Sunday.

The Packers dominated the game on the ground, picking up 237 yards rushing in the first half alone. They doubled the Colts in time of possession, controlling the ball for 40:11 to the Colts limited time of just 19:49.

News 8’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen was critical of the Colts Coaching staff on Monday.

“I thought they were thoroughly outcoached yesterday,” Bowen said. “I mean, when you look at Green Bay, they got Malik Willis, their quarterback, 19 days ago and they were still able to come up with an offensive gameplan that produced enough points.”

“I think very highly of Shane Steichen, but there’s been some moments certainly, especially yesterday, where I was scratching my head,” Bowen said.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen said that one of Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s core beliefs is building through the trenches and stopping the run, and that has been one of the glaring weaknesses of this Colts team through the first two games.

Jonathan Taylor was the Colts most productive player on offense, rushing for over 100 yards (103) in the first three quarters. But, he never touched the ball in the fourth quarter.

“Extremely head scratching to me,” Bowen said. “I think there’s times where Shane Steichen is a little bit overthinking it. Almost thinking Xs and Os and not necessarily your players.”

Next week, the Colts will play against the Bears.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked seven times by the Texans in Week 2. Bowen said that it is paramount that the Colts get after him on Sunday.

He also thinks there are going to be “a lot of orange in that stadium” on Sunday, despite it being a home game for the Colts.

The Colts and Bears are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

