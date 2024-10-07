Colts Insider critical of Gus Bradley, Colts defense

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts defense has been a glaring weakness so far this season.

They’re 25th in points allowed so far this season and dead last in total yards allowed.

News 8’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen was critical of the Colts defense in their 37-34 loss against the Jaguars.

“You were 28th in points allowed each of the last two seasons,” Bowen said. “You’re hovering around the basement of the NFL in that category. And AC (Anthony Calhoun), it’s not like you played a bunch of juggernaut offenses here to start the season.”

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

It was the explosive plays that hurt the Colts on Sunday. They let up two touchdowns of over 60 yards and another 60 yard play as well.

“That’s something that they are supposed to pride themselves in,” Bowen said. “This is supposed to be a defense that gives up a little bit underneath, but they don’t allow those big plays over the top.”

While a lot of the blame from Colts fans has been directed at Gus Bradley, Bowen thinks that there are more people at fault.

“I do think this is a conversation internally that needs to be much more front and center and I don’t put it all on Gus Bradley too,” Bowen said. “I think the personnel questions can go to Chris Ballard as well. There’s a lot of people at fault here.”

The Colts have invested heavily into their defensive line. While they have been riddled with injuries so far this season, they have not had much success.

They are in the middle of the NFL in sacks with just 12 sacks and their rush defense has let up the second most yards in the NFL, and have given up just three less yards than the Rams.

The Colts defense will face a Titans offense next week that has struggled so far this season. They average less than 20 points per game and are 29th in the league in passing yards per game.

The Colts and Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

More Colts coverage

Colts player staying at Jacksonville hospital after serious in-game injury

Colts comeback falls short in Jacksonville

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.