Colts Insider critical of Shane Steichen, Colts offense

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the first game after the Colts made Joe Flacco their starting quarterback and benched Anthony Richardson, the offense fell flat.

Flacco did not get to 200 passing yards, nor did he throw a touchdown.

The offense mustered just six points.

WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen was critical of Flacco’s play on Sunday night.

“The combination of bad, boring, and old at quarterback, you don’t want to be that,” Bowen said. “That’s not good at all in the NFL. And last night they were bad, they were boring, and they were old at quarterback.”

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen said that the thought is that Flacco brings a better passing offense and more consistency, but that did not happen for the Colts on Sunday.

Flacco threw for just 179 yards. He did not throw any touchdown passes and he threw an interception.

Bowen also criticized Colts head coach Shane Steichen for the offense’s failures.

“I think it’s the most adversity, most scrutiny he has faced here through a year and a half as an NFL head coach and I think it’s very deserved,” Bowen said.

The Colts offense has struggled this season, averaging just 20.9 points per game, 22nd best in the league.

Bowen said the offense is struggling in all facets, not just with the quarterback position. He said it falls on the play caller, Steichen.

The Colts will look to end their two game losing streak on Sunday against the Bills. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More Colts coverage

Joe Flacco to remain Colts starting quarterback

NFL flexes kickoff time for Colts-Jets

Colts big defensive plays not enough to beat Vikings

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.