Colts Insider doesn’t blame secondary for Saints’ offensive explosion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 38-27 home loss vs. the New Orleans Saints, marking their third consecutive defeat.

WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen says Indy’s defensive line is the main unit to blame for the 38 points that Derek Carr and the Saints scored.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

“When your defensive line only hits Derek Carr twice in a game, you’re going to allow him to get into a great rhythm and he had one of the best games of his career yesterday,” Bowen said. “That is the group that you’re highly invested in, cornerback is not.”

KB continued to explain that even though the cornerbacks struggled, the bigger issue was the lack of production from a unit in which general manager Chris Ballard invested so much.

“That’s the group of a bunch of first-round picks,” Bowen said. “That’s the group you paid a lot of money and you made a big trade for DeForest Buckner.”

In the conversation with News 8’s Angela Moryan, Bowen also detailed what the cornerback room needs to do to improve, and talked about what happened to Jonathan Taylor in his single-carry second half on Sunday.

The Colts return to action on Sunday as they play the Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina at 4:05 p.m.

