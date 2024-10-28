Colts Insider: Don’t bench Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson had one of his worst performances of his young career on Sunday.

Not only was his performance on the field bad (10/32 passing for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception), but he subbed himself out of the game late in the third quarter, which he explained after the game.

“Tired, I ain’t going to lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that next play.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that they are “evaluating everything,” and that includes the quarterback position.

Steichen said that Richardson is still their starting quarterback today, but they will evaluate everything throughout the week.

Despite Richardson’s struggles, WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen does not think that the Colts should bench Richardson.

“What do you gain from a 39 year old Joe Flacco going out there? We’ve seen this song and dance before from the Colts,” Bowen said. “We saw with Gardner Minshew, Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz and where has it got you? Right here, to this point where you’re still looking for the future at quarterback.”

“I think you stay patient with Richardson, see what he can do, and then if you have to make a bigger decision at the end of the season, so be it,” Bowen added.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen was stunned with Richardson’s decision to come out of the game.

“I thought we saw a lot of immaturity from Anthony Richardson in game and I thought we saw more of that post game from him,” Bowen said. “And that’s not something I felt like I’ve said about the 22 year old very often.”

“For him to not have the situational awareness at that moment to stay in the game, again, the biggest game of the season, that to me is maybe the most shocking aspect to it all,” Bowen said.

The Colts will take the field again on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. against the Vikings in Minnesota.

