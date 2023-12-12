Colts Insider explains why Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh is so important

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in over a month, the Indianapolis Colts enter Monday coming off a loss.

The Colts lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-14 on Sunday, dropping Indianapolis to 7-6 on the season and improving the Bengals to 7-6.

News 8’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen explained that you can’t point your finger at just one of the team’s phases for the loss, but perhaps all three are to blame.

“Every phase had major issues for this football team,” Bowen said. “Such a rare occurrence for the Colts… Regardless of phase- offensively, defensively, special teams, all of them deserve a lot of the blame for yesterday.”

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

Bowen also talked about the monumental importance of the Steelers game on Saturday, plus where the Colts stand in the AFC playoff picture, currently tied with five other teams at 7-6.

“This is a monumental game [against Pittsburgh], I can’t stress enough how important Saturday is,” Bowen said. “Short week, everything bumps up a day, you play Saturday at 4:30 and you certainly can’t be letting this linger deep into the week.”

Watch the video above to hear the full segment with Bowen.

You can also see Bowen every week on WISH-TV’s Emmy-winning “Countdown to Kickoff.” The hourlong pregame show airs live at 11 a.m. Sundays before Colts games on WISH-TV.

The Colts return to action this weekend when they host the aforementioned Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

