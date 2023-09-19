Colts Insider gives positives in big win despite injury to QB Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined Sports Director Anthony Calhoun live on WISH-TV from the Colts’ complex.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

On the first ‘Victory Monday’ of the season, the two had plenty to discuss after a 31-20 victory in Houston.

The win marked the first of the Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson era, but the win came at a hefty cost.

In the first quarter, Richardson took a designed quarterback run 15 yards to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the day, sustaining a big hit on his way to the ground.

He took himself out of the game two drives later and was quickly ruled out with a concussion by the training staff after a trip to the locker room.

Despite the injury to the rookie quarterback, Bowen feels like there is still much to celebrate after the win.

“You’ve got to celebrate it. Unfortunately wins have been hard to come by for this franchise, particularly divisional wins,” Bowen said. “Yesterday was the first two-score win that the Colts have had since December 2021. I get that Houston is a bad football team and they were really banged up… but with the quarterback situation happening as it did, I think you’ve got to celebrate [the win].”

Then, the two talked more about Richardson specifically after Head Coach Shane Steichen said this afternoon that there is no update yet on the fourth-overall pick’s progress in the concussion protocol.

“We are five quarters into the Anthony Richardson NFL career and he has suffered three different injuries, and he has only carried the ball 13 times,” Bowen said. “NFL hits, NFL speed, it’s different. This is a guy that when he gets out of the pocket he’s got to protect himself… know when you should really risk it, know when you should throttle it back.”

Bowen and Calhoun go more in-depth about Richardson, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew’s performance in his place, and Steichen’s success in his second-ever game as an NFL head coach.

Watch the video above to get the entire conversation between AC and KB.

You can also see Kevin Bowen every week on WISH-TV’s Emmy award-winning “Countdown to Kickoff,” which airs live every Colts’ Sunday at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV.

CTK’s all-star cast of Colts insiders includes former head coach Chuck Pagano, with former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson joining WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun, Angela Moryan, and Andrew Chernoff.

The Colts return to action on Sunday in a bout with the Ravens at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

