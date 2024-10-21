Colts Insider: Here’s why Colts have won 4 of last 5 games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are on their second winning streak of the season after winning their second straight game, beating the Dolphins 16-10 on Sunday.

The game also marked their seventh straight one score game to start the season.

The Colts have gone 4-3 in those one score games. WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen gave credit to Colts head coach Shane Steichen for that.

He credited Steichen with his crafty maneuver against the Dolphins to get them to burn one of their timeouts on defense. Steichen left the offense on the field for a fourth down, causing Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to run down the sideline and frantically call a timeout.

Steichen then sent the full field goal unit onto the field and kicked the field goal that put the Colts up 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Colts are also one of the least penalized teams in the NFL. They’re second in the NFL in the least amount of penalties per game. And even though they have not had their bye week yet, only five teams have less total penalties than the Colts and only three teams have less penalty yards than them.

Anthony Richardson struggled as a passer yesterday, completing just 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards.

Bowen said that the accuracy questions that were attached to Richardson when he came into the NFL have only grown.

“So certainly as a passer, he’s got to get better because you have to have your offense more potent when you go into this tough schedule coming up,” Bowen said.

The Colts face four current five win teams in their next five games, so there will be no room for error in the next few games for the Colts.

They have the Texans in Houston on Sunday to start the rough stretch of their schedule. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

