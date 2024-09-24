Colts Insider impressed with Jonathan Taylor’s start to season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts picked up their first win of the season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, winning 21-16.

Jonathan Taylor had himself his second straight 100+ yard game on the ground, and seems to be looking like his old self.

News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen praised Jonathan Taylor’s play so far this season.

“To me, the patience, the vision, you see the big plays, you see him getting to that extra gear on that touchdown run,” Bowen said. “First time he’s had back-to-back- 100 yard games since 2021. So again, he looks like kind of vintage Jonathan Taylor to me.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

While the Colts won, they did it in spite of the play by quarterback Anthony Richardson. The young quarterback struggled again, failing to complete more than 50% of his passes for the third straight game to start the season.

Richardson also threw two interceptions, bringing his season total up to six.

Bowen was critical of Richardson’s missed throws and turnovers.

“You can live with the occasional miss or two and you realize there’s going to be some volatility, but when you couple that with the turnovers and that’s what we’ve seen here the last couple of weeks, that is where you get into a dangerous territory,” Bowen said.

Richardson rushed for over 50 yards in the first game of the season against the Texans, but has had less than 50 in the last two games, and had just 24 yards on the ground against the Bears.

“That seems to be a bit of his comfort zone,” Bowen said. “I know there’s a fine balance in trying to keep him healthy throughout 17 weeks. But that has been surprising to me they have not run him as much as I thought they would at the start of the year.”

The Colts look to get to .500 against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

