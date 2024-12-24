Colts Insider says Colts run game vs. Titans ‘teased us’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts set the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a game against the Titans on Sunday, racking up 335 yards on the ground in their 38-30 win.

However, News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen said that the success the running game had in the game was a tease.

“I thought all season long we would see this sort of rushing attack be an elite element to the Colts, and I don’t think we’ve seen it,” Bowen said.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen compared Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to other dynamic QB-RB duos in the NFL like Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley on the Eagles and Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the Ravens. He said the Colts duo would bring an elite element to the Colts like the other duos do, but he said he doesn’t feel like they’re on the same level.

“This was supposed to be the blueprint really all season long,” Bowen said.

He was, however, complimentary of Taylor’s ability create explosive plays. Taylor had touchdowns of 70 and 65 yards against the Titans.

“There are a lot of great running backs in this league, but when you get a little bit of open field and you can get to the second and third gear like he can, he’s able to turn eight into 80 and plays like that, you just can’t that for granted,” Bowen said.

The Colts ran the ball 50 times compared to just 11 pass attempts. Bowen praised Colts head coach Shane Steichen for that decision.

“I thought it was easily the most committed he’s been to the run game,” Bowen said.

He also said it was the best run blocking day of the season for the Colts.

With the victory, the Colts playoff chances are still alive. They return to the field on Sunday to play the Giants in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

