Colts Insider says Shane Steichen out-coached Ravens’ John Harbaugh￼

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined Sports Director Anthony Calhoun live on WISH-TV to recap the Colts’ big Week 3 win over the Ravens.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

The two had plenty to discuss after a 22-19 overtime thriller that ended in a Matt Gay game-winning field goal for Indianapolis, now on a two-game win streak.

The victory came without the Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who sat out on Sunday as he continues to recover from the concussion he sustained in Week 2.

Backup quarterback Garnder Minshew started in relief of the fourth-overall pick and played admirably, out-dueling former league MVP Lamar Jackson.

“How many times have we talked about a 2-1 Colts team in the last 10 or 12 years? The slow starts have kind of been the norm,” Bowen said. “I don’t think [the Colts face] a schedule littered with great quarterbacks. Yesterday, you played an MVP quarterback, you went into their building with your backup quarterback and got a win.”

How did they pull off such an improbable win? Bowen says it’s all coaching.

“I thought [Shane Steichen] out-managed John Harbaugh,” Bowen said to AC. “Harbaugh, Baltimore’s head coach, is known for that; He’s a CEO, he’s a long-time head coach. Steichen’s team was the better-coached team in the elements. For the dome team to go outdoors and look like that, I think it’s a big credit to Shane Steichen and that new staff.”

Bowen and Calhoun go more in-depth about the Colts’ start to the season, the upcoming schedule for the Horseshoe, and how Chris Ballard’s decision to make Matt Gay the highest-paid kicker in the league has paid off.

Watch the video above to get the entire conversation between AC and KB.

You can also see Kevin Bowen every week on WISH-TV’s Emmy award-winning “Countdown to Kickoff,” which airs live every Colts’ Sunday at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV.

CTK’s all-star cast of Colts insiders includes former head coach Chuck Pagano, with former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson joining WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun, Angela Moryan, and Andrew Chernoff.

The Colts return to action on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium as they host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.

—

