Colts insider shares his most disappointing aspect of opening game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Texans in their opening game of the season on Sunday, 29-27. It continued the Colts Week 1 winless streak, in which the Colts have not won their season opener since 2013.

Anthony Richardson impressed with two beautiful deep balls to Alec Pierce, and had three explosive passes of over 50 yards.

However, he ended the day with just nine completions out of his 19 attempts.

News 8’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen caught up with News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan. Bowen used a baseball reference to describe Richardson’s game. Bowen said that Richardson has proven he can hit the home run ball. Now, he just has to hit more singles.

“So, a few more singles, just methodical passing game, some of the simpler throws, they might not show up on SportsCenter. But again, keeping those drives alive. I think the return of Josh Downs potentially for Sunday could help in that area as well,” Bowen said.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

The Colts were not able to get much of a running game going. Richardson outrushed Jonathan Taylor by eight yards on 10 fewer rushes. Taylor got 16 carriers, but was only able to muster 48 yards on three yards per carry.

Bowen said that was the most disappointing aspect of the entire game.

“I just thought up front, you weren’t able to really crease those lanes and create many opportunities for Taylor to get in the open field and kind of show that home run ability that he has as well,” Bowen said.

The Colts will look to get their star running back going in the second game of the season on Sunday in Green Bay against the Packers at 1 p.m.

