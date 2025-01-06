Colts Insider: ‘Should be surprising’ Ballard is returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season after finishing the season 8-9.

Despite that, Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to keep general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen next season.

News 8 Colts Insider Kevin Bowen said that it should be surprising that Ballard is back.

In his eight years with the Colts, he has never won the AFC South. The other three teams in the division have all won it multiple times. He has two playoff appearances and just one playoff win.

But, given the way Colts owner Jim Irsay has talked about Ballard, it is not surprising to Bowen that Ballard is sticking around.

“Every time he’s talked about Chris Ballard, he’s spoken about him in just extraordinarily glowing light, even though that resume, I think lacks a ton of substance,” Bowen said.

“You won’t find a GM that has that (resume) through eight years and gets a ninth year, but somehow, someway, Chris Ballard has defied those odds,” Bowen said.

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

Bowen said keeping Steichen for another season is different than Ballard, since Steichen has only been in Indianapolis for two seasons.

He did say that he saw a lot of first time head coaching moments from Steichen this season though.

As for the quarterback, Bowen said it’s the most critical offseason of Anthony Richardson’s career, as a thrower, professional, and for staying more durable.

“Living up to the “C” on the chest as the captain of the football team needs to happen,” Bowen said.

Richardson has missed 17 games due to injury in his first two seasons, exactly half of the total games of his career.

