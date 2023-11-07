Search
Colts Insider still skeptical of these key elements after 27-13 win

Colts Insider Kevin Bowen Nov. 6, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Victory Monday in Indianapolis after the Colts got a big road win against the Carolina Panthers 27-13 on Sunday.

WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen praised the Colts defense, specifically the star players, but pointed out that the team still has a long way to go if it wants to contend for a playoff spot.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

“You are going to have to string a few of these together,” Bowen said. “Carolina’s offense is a rookie quarterback. … It was a struggling day for the (Colts) offense. If you are going to talk about this team stringing wins together, three or four in a row, the offensive product we saw yesterday cannot be the norm.”

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore scored two of the team’s three touchdowns by himself on a day where the offense only mustered 198 yards of total offense and just one touchdown.

Of course, there are a lot of positives after a 14-point win on the road, and Bowen did point out plenty of them.

In a conversation with News 8’s Angela Moryan, Bowen talked about Moore’s spectacular performance, the importance of snapping a 3-game losing streak and more.

The Colts return to action on Sunday as they play the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

