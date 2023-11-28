Colts Insider surprised with the team’s position in the AFC playoff picture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s another Victory Monday in Indianapolis after the Colts defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 on Sunday.

After losing four of their first five home games, the Colts got a big win in front of a home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, and WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen says he is surprised to see Indianapolis in the thick of the playoff hunt with six games left in the season.

“I thought [before the season] that they would win seven [games],” Bowen said, “And a lot of people were like ‘we’ll that is kind of on the high end of it,’ but right now it looks like they are going to easily eclipse that mark. Very surprised considering everything that has happened.”

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

In a conversation with News 8’s Angela Moryan, Bowen talked about how impressive Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen has been this season, as well as what he thought about the Jonathan Taylor/Zack Moss splits throughout the game. Finally, the two talk about Frank Reich’s firing after 11 games in Carolina.

The Colts return to action on Sunday when they head to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

