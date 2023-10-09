Colts Insider talks Richardson’s injury and what it means for the team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s another Victory Monday, and Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined News 8’s Anthony Calhoun live on WISH-TV to recap the Colts’ Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

Live from the Colts Complex on West 56th St., the two also talk about Anthony Richardson’s shoulder injury that he sustained in the second quarter and what that means for the team moving forward.

KB and AC had plenty to discuss after a 23-16 win that put the Colts atop the AFC South, tied with the Jaguars, who they play on Sunday.

“You can’t ignore the elephant in the room and that is his availability,” Bowen said. “When healthy, Anthony Richardson has shown you a lot of promise, you are very excited about what he’s done on the field. It’s the health issue. He’s had four different injuries.”

Bowen and Calhoun go more in-depth about Richardson and Minshew, then they talk about the return of Jonathan Taylor last Sunday and discuss the importance of winning against the Jaguars this Sunday.

The Colts return to action on Sunday as they play the Jaguars in Jacksonville at 1 p.m.

