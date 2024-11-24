Colts, Irsay family invest $1 million in girls high school flag football

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts and the Jim Irsay family announced a $1 million investment to help support the development of girls high school flag football.

The goal is to get the sport to be a fully sanctioned Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) sport.

The Colts plan to work with school leaders and athletic directors in the next few months to spread the word about the funding opportunity.

The Colts started the effort in 2023 when they created the Colts Girls High School Flag Football League with eight teams in Indianapolis and South Bend.

The league expanded to 27 teams in 2024.

To reach the goal making girls high school football a fully sanctioned sport, there needs to be 100 member schools competing while it is in “emerging sport” status.

“Emerging sport” status requires 20 participating schools, which girls flag football already has in Indiana.

The cost to launch a team ranges from $5,000-$8,000 for equipment, uniforms, and coaching stipends, the Colts estimate. To help with the costs, the Colts will invest up to $10,000 to the next 75 schools that commit to launching a team in 2025.

“Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world for a reason – it offers physical and mental health benefits, teaches teamwork, discipline and resilience, and is a pathway to greater opportunities for young women in sports and beyond,” Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson said in a news release. “The more girls play, the stronger the game will be.”

“Girls flag football is more than a sport – it’s a movement that opens doors to college scholarships, recruitment opportunities and careers in athletics,” Colts Vice Chair & Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. “By starting a team, schools not only will foster a new sport but also help young women develop leadership skills and a lifelong passion for football.”

The announcement of the investment was made during the Colts game against the Lions on Sunday.