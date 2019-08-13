Colts’ Irsay: QB Luck injury involves ‘a small little bone’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts enjoyed a day off from training camp Tuesday, but that didn’t stop owner Jim Irsay from making headlines about his quarterback Andrew Luck.

It turns out it’s not just a calf injury that is causing the pain in No. 12’s lower left leg.

Here’s what Irsay had to say while he was on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Show” hosted by Bill Polian and Jeff Rickard.