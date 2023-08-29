Colts keep RB Taylor, will stay on PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No team gave the Indianapolis Colts the deal they wanted for the one-time league rushing leader, Jonathan Taylor.

The team was reportedly looking for a first-round pick, or a group of picks equivalent to that, for Taylor. Miami was the most interested, but, whatever the offer was, it didn’t entice General Manager Chris Ballard.

Here’s the other layer to this: The Colts are keeping Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Taylor has to be activated by Week 6 this season to count toward his contract.

The Colts still have the option to trade him by the Oct. 31 deadline.

For the time being, the Colts will move forward with three available running backs: Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, and Zack Moss.

Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter knows every snap those players can get in practice will be pivotal to the offense’s success come Sept. 10, the season home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooter said, “We’re football coaches. We love reps. You can track my quotes over the next year. You’ll hear me talk about reps a lot that we all like. We all like reps, so if I can watch somebody do something 100 times, that’s better than 50 to get a feel for what they do well, how they do it, how we can utilize them the best. So sure, yeah, if everybody got maximum reps, that would be ideal. But that’s the nature of the game, right? It’s a sport that you’re going to have a few injuries from time to time, and you are going to have guys that are up and sometimes down. That’s the nature of the thing.”

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.