Kenny Moore II’s powerful comments on Colts effort and urgency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Bills 30-20 on Sunday, their third straight loss.

Veteran cornerback and Colts captain Kenny Moore II had some powerful things to say about his team and their effort level this season.

“I don’t think everybody is working as hard as possible,” Moore II said. “Obviously, it’s showing. I’m not the type to sugarcoat it, honestly. I don’t think the urgency is there. I don’t think the details are there. I don’t think the effort is there, and I don’t see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games, and it shows.”

Moore II said that they need to look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves how much they want it. He also said they need to find the identity of the team.

“To go out there and do the same mistakes over and over, that’s what drives me insane, because at the beginning of the season, we all said that Week One is going to be Week One,” Moore II said. “September is going to be September. But we got to do our best to be better as the season progressed. And we are in November, and I just don’t see us making that jump.”

Moore II said one of their pillars is consistency, and it’s on everybody. He said it’s not on the offense, defense, or special teams, but everyone as a team.

Moore II does not think that it has anything to do with who their quarterback is. He said they have full confidence in Flacco and Richardson.

The Colts will look to end their three game losing streak on Sunday, November 17 against the Jets in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Despite another loss, Steichen said that Flacco is still their guy

Here’s what Chuck Pagano would do with Anthony Richardson

Turnovers plague Colts in loss to the Bills

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.