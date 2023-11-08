Colts’ Kenny Moore II earns recognition from the NFL after historic game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much like Matt Gay’s historic day in Week 3 against the Ravens, the NFL had an easy decision to make on Wednesday.

After returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The heroics by the former Pro Bowler propelled the Colts to a 27-13 road win against the Carolina Panthers, snapping a three-game losing streak ahead of this week’s trip to Germany.

Moore’s impact was felt on more than just those two occasions, however, as the cornerback racked up eight tackles and two passes defensed to go along with the pair of pick-6s.

He cemented himself in the Colts record book as the first player in franchise history with two pick-6s in the same game.

Before Sunday, Moore had only scored one touchdown in his seven-year career.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen had high praise for Kenny Moore following the win.

“Phenomenal. There was no surprise there,” Steichen said. “He does it the right way, and when you do it the right way, you are going to make plays on Sunday. 14 points by himself was phenomenal.”

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Moore has accumulated 61 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

The team’s best defensive back was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the New England Patriots, but joined the Colts after being waived by the Patriots before the start of his first season.

New England is the Colts’ opponent on Sunday, as the Horseshoe prepares for a trip to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Patriots at 9:30 a.m.

Due to the abnormal game time, WISH-TV’s Emmy Award-winning pregame show, ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ will air on Saturday at 11 a.m. CTK is Indy’s only hour-long pregame television show, hosted by News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

RELATED COVERAGE

—

For more updates on the Colts throughout the season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.