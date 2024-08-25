Colts kick off High School Girls Flag Football league for the second season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have kicked off the second season of their High School Girls Flag Football league.

Players hit the turf Saturday, and organizers say it gives multiple schools the opportunity for their female students to experience the sport.

This year, the league has grown to 27 teams across the state of Indiana.

The Colts created the league in 2023 with eight high school teams from Indianapolis and South Bend.

Some of those teams include female athletes from Pike, Warren Central, Michigan City, Hanover Central, Ben Davis, and many more.

Ben Davis Head Coach Adonis Dix says he is excited for this upcoming season.

“The Colts reached as far as wanting to do a flag football operation, but as far as getting teams around the city to participate and seeing what the engagement would be?” Dix said. “Ben Davis picked it up, as we usually do when it comes to sports. We liked to be the first ones to it, not the last ones. We started last year, it’s been going ever since. We’re extremely excited as we start year two.”

Kalen Jackson, Colts’ vice chair, says the team has noticed the growth in girls’ flag football over the past few years. He says they want to eventually establish girls’ flag football as a sanctioned high school sport in Indiana.

“Everyone should have a chance to take part in our great sport, so we’re pleased to open the game of flag football to high school girls in Indiana for the second year,“ Jackson said.

Each of the teams will play a three-week season, with the rest of the league starting up

The Colts have covered the costs for each team, such as coaching stipends, travel, game personnel, and equipment.

The Colts will also cover the cost of USA Football coaching memberships for all schools’ coaches.

Nike and the Colts will provide the jerseys for all the teams and USA Football will provide an equipment kit to all new schools.

To learn more about the league, visit its website.