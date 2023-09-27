Colts’ kicker Matt Gay earns recognition from NFL after historic performance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Rigoberto Sanchez #8, and Luke Rhodes #46 celebrate with place kicker Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts after Gay made the game winning field goal in overtime to defeat the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, the NFL named Colts’ Kicker Matt Gay the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Last Sunday, Gay became the only player in league history to kick four or more 50+ yard field goals in the same game as the Colts defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 in overtime.

The former Ram was a perfect 5/5 in the win, converting from 54, 53, 53, and 53 yards in addition to a 31-yard make.

He also became the 5th kicker in league history to make a game-tying field goal in the final two minutes, and then kick the game-winner in overtime.

Gay told WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that he just wanted to pull through for his teammates.

“I’m sitting on the bench for 90% of the game while those guys are out there getting beat up and tackled and hit,” Gay said. “To have those guys do that, and then put it on [me] to go win the game, to be able to come through is an awesome moment for yourself to help these guys with their hard-fought sacrifice to get a win.”

It is safe to say his teammates more than appreciate his efforts.

“To get those three points every single time… we don’t take it lightly around here,” veteran cornerback Kenny Moore said of his kicker. “Matt is definitely a strong piece in this equation.”

Colts’ running back Zack Moss played with Gay in college at Utah and says that he has always been rock solid.

“To have a guy that can do THAT consistently, that does a lot for us,” Moss said. “Great to have him here, I played with him in college and I’ve seen him do that. I know what it feels like to have a guy like that.”

The Special Teams Player of the Week honor is the first of Gay’s career.

The Colts signed Gay in free agency last March, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league with a 4-year, $22.5 million contract.

He played two and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for a matchup against Gay’s former team, the Rams.

