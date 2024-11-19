Colts kicker Matt Gay’s performance mentality after important win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Rigoberto Sanchez #8 and Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts picked up an important victory on Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Colts (5-6) beat the Jets (3-8) by the final score of 28-27.

Of course, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s performance is what most fans have been talking about since the win.

There were other players though who played major roles in the win as well, and one of those players was kicker Matt Gay.

Gay made all three of his field goal attempts on Sunday afternoon.

“I feel like the last couple games, (I’ve) been hitting the ball really well,” Gay said. “Trying to stay even-keeled because early in this season – I have missed some this season. I’m just trying to stay even-keeled in the highs and the lows.”

Gay didn’t have the smoothest start to the 2024 NFL season. He started the year making just three of his first five field goal attempts. That slow start came after a rough preseason, in which he missed three of his field goal attempts.

Gay’s head coach Shane Steichen never lost faith in his kicker.

“I think those field goals are big,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Anytime you get points in this league, whether it’s field goals or touchdowns – you want to score touchdowns, but when you have opportunities where you have to settle for three, he stepped up big time.”

Since that slow start to the season, Gay has made 16 of his last 17 field goal attempts.

All three of Gay’s field goal attempts against the Jets were from over 40 yards. He made kicks from 41, 47 and 56 yards. In fact, the 56-yard field goal he made in the third quarter was a new season-long for Gay.

“I’m confident in my ability,” Gay said. “I’m confident in what I’ve done in this league. I know what I can do. And so, just building off that and being (able) to trust myself with what I’ve done in this league before, I know if I go out there and swing the leg how I know how, there’s a good chance the ball’s going through.”

The 56-yard field goal was Gay’s 11th 50-plus yard field goal made since joining the Colts. He is now tied with Chase McLaughlin for the fourth-most 50-plus yard field goals in team history.

According to stats compiled by ESPN, NFL kickers have made 123 of their 170 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards this regular season. That means kickers are making 72.4% of their 50-plus yard field goal attempts.

“These guys are just drilling these long kicks and there’s a lot of great kickers in this league right now that are just hitting really good balls,” Gay said. “And I think we’ve just kind of evolved as a group.”

The Colts are back in action Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions (9-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium.