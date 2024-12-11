Colts ‘know the magnitude’ of matchup with Broncos

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 21-13. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts have their biggest game of the season on Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos.

The Colts are two games behind the Broncos in the standings for the last wild card spot in the AFC. With a Colts victory, they would have the tiebreaker over the Broncos and be just one game behind them for the last playoff spot with three games to play.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen knows how impactful this game is.

“The mindset is every game is big, right?” Steichen said. “They are. They’re big. But now they’re getting bigger in December and I think the guys know the magnitude of this football game. Do we look at standings? They see it. Everyone knows what’s at stake so we got to handle our business.”

The Colts are coming off their bye week and were able to get healthier. Captain and center Ryan Kelly is being designated to return from injury, opening his 21-day practice window. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies’ practice window is also being opened for his return from the IR.

Even though the Colts had such a late bye, they were still able to get a few guys healthier and it comes right before a critical game in the playoff picture.

“I think it’s huge,” Steichen said. “It’s interesting, having such a late bye. You always wonder about it, but it gives us an opportunity to get healthy and we get some guys back.”

The Colts (6-7) and the Broncos (8-5) kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

WISH-TV will be on the road covering the game in Denver.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.