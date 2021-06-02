Indianapolis Colts

Colts last NFL team waiting on city leaders to decide on 100% capacity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are the only NFL team yet to confirm their stadium will be at 100% capacity next season after the Denver Broncos made their announcement Wednesday.

Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County Public Health Department director, said Wednesday that Marion County residents will determine whether Lucas Oil Stadium is at full capacity this fall. The stadium capacity has been limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is my goal to hopefully make that happen and it depends on this community and how quickly they respond,” Caine said.

City-County Council minority leader Brian Mowery on Wednesday urged Caine and Mayor Joe Hogsett to ease restrictions so the Colts aren’t the only team limiting attendance.

“If you saw today, there were 31 out of 32 NFL teams that said they would have 100% capacity at the start of the season, that one team that hasn’t: Indianapolis,” Mowery told News 8. “It’s time to call on Dr. Caine and Mayor Hogsett to end this madness and get us back to opened up 100% and let the market start deciding who wins and who loses and let the people go about their lives as they should.”

The Colts will host the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 15 in one of their three preseason games.

They will open the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.