Colts late game comeback not enough to beat Packers

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Packers 16-10 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers scored the first 13 points of the game. The Colts did not get on the scoreboard until there was 4:32 left in the third quarter.

They did not score a touchdown until there was less than two minutes left in the game.

“We got to start fast, bottom line, and we didn’t,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said.

The Colts could not stop the run in the first half, letting up 237 yards on the ground in the first 30 minutes. They tightened it up in the second half though, allowing just 24 rushing yards in the second half.

The offense was a problem for the Colts. Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions and completed just 17 of his 34 passes, a 50% completion rate. He threw for 204 yards and one touchdown.

“It just hurts losing, bro,” Richardson said. “Nobody wants to lose. I know we got 15 more but losing the first two definitely hurt. We got a lot to look forward to but we got a lot to correct in the upcoming weeks.”

The Packers were without their starting quarterback Jordan Love. Malik Willis started in his place.

Alec Pierce caught another touchdown, his second of the season. He led the Colts in receptions and yards, with five catches for 56 yards.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards on just 12 carries, bouncing back from his quiet first week of the season, where he had just 48 yards on three yards per carry.

Richardson had four rushes for 37 yards.

“We all have to look ourselves in the mirror,” Steichen said. “I know it’s early. I’m not in panic mode. We got so much football left, but we have to do a hell of a job preparing this week for Chicago.”

The Colts return home to face the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. next Sunday, looking for their first win of the season.