Indianapolis Colts

Colts LB Leonard out Sunday against Raiders

Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Jeff Saturday takes the field Sunday for his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, he will do it without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard, who did not practice on Thursday, will miss the game at Las Vegas because of back and ankle injuries, the Colts said Friday.

The 27-year-old Leonard has appeared in just three games this season, including last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, because of injury.

Leonard has zero sacks, 11 combined tackles, and one pass interception so far this season.

The Colts on Friday also ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods.

Jackson missed Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury, while Woods sat out because of a problem with his shoulder.

The 23-year-old Jackson, now in his second season in Indianapolis, has 1 touchdown, 1 solo tackle, and 41 rushing attempts in 9 games played.

In his first NFL season, the 24-year-old Woods has 3 touchdowns, 7 receptions, and 79 yards in 9 appearances.

The Colts are 3-5-1 with seven regular season games remaining.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium is 4:05 p.m.