Indianapolis Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard’s season in jeopardy after latest setback

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warm ups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts may be without All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard for the remainder of the 2022 season following his move to IR on Friday afternoon.

Leonard reportedly suffered an injury setback during Wednesday’s practice, and now will miss at least the next four games of the regular season. The earliest Leonard can return is December 18 in Minnesota.

Leonard, who underwent a back procedure on June 7 to repair a nerve issue missed all of training camp before returning to practice on August 31st. After missing the first three games of the regular season Leonard suffered a broken nose and concussion in Week 4 against the Titans.

After sitting out three additional games due to the concussion, Leonard returned in Week 8 against Washington. This past week, Leonard played a season-high 54 percent of the Colts’ defensive snaps against the Patriots, collecting a season-high five tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard graded out as the Colts’ worst defender in each of the past two games.

If the Colts are unable to move back into playoff contention by mid-December, Leonard potentially would remain on the sidelines for the remaining four games of the season.