Colts defeat Raiders 44-27; switch to WISH-TV now for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 44-27 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Colts’ offense has the hot hand early in the franchise’s first game in Las Vegas.

At halftime, the Indianapolis Colts led the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14.

Philip Rivers passed for 102 yards and hit T.Y. Hilton with a touchdown pass to put Indianapolis up 10-7 on the Raiders after the first quarter. Indy had 160 yards of total offense and scored on both of its drives despite left tackle Anthony Castonzo going in and out of the game due to a knee injury.

The Raiders kept it close when tight end Foster Moreau made a 47-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds left in the quarter, eluding two defenders on his way to the end zone.

The winner of the game will dramatically improve its standing in the AFC wild card playoff race.