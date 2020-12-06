Colts beat Texans 26-20; switch to WISH-TV for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

HOUSTON (WISH) — The Colts defeated the Texans 26-20 on Sunday in Houston.
The Indianapolis Colts were leading the Houston Texans 24-20 at halftime.
The team is looking to rebound Sunday following last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans at home
The blue and white traveled to Houston where they are squaring off against the 4-7 Houston Texans.
The Colts took the lead early, getting into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. But the Texans came back, responding with 10 straight points to take the lead,10-7.
Late in the first quarter, the Colts recaptured the lead with a touchdown run, jumping out in front of the Texans 14-10.
The Colts then added another touchdown in the second quarter and the Texans later came back with touchdown run of their own late in the second quarter, making it 21-17.
With a little more than a minute left in the first half, the Colts added a field goal.