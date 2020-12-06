Colts beat Texans 26-20; switch to WISH-TV for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a five-yard rushing touchdown past Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (WISH) — The Colts defeated the Texans 26-20 on Sunday in Houston.

PREVIOUS:

The Indianapolis Colts were leading the Houston Texans 24-20 at halftime.

POLL: How would you grade the Colts' performance so far against the Texans? — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) December 6, 2020

The team is looking to rebound Sunday following last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans at home

The blue and white traveled to Houston where they are squaring off against the 4-7 Houston Texans.

Trending Headlines

The Colts took the lead early, getting into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. But the Texans came back, responding with 10 straight points to take the lead,10-7.

Late in the first quarter, the Colts recaptured the lead with a touchdown run, jumping out in front of the Texans 14-10.

The Colts then added another touchdown in the second quarter and the Texans later came back with touchdown run of their own late in the second quarter, making it 21-17.

With a little more than a minute left in the first half, the Colts added a field goal.