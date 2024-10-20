Colts take down Dolphins after dominant defensive second half

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 20: Tyler Goodson #31 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a third quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts beat the Dolphins 16-10 to get their second win in a row.

The Colts scored 16 unanswered points after falling behind 10-0 at the end of the first half.

The Colts defense clamped down on the Dolphins in the second half, holding them scoreless in the last 30 minutes of game time.

They also forced two turnovers and got two sacks.

Anthony Richardson went 10/24 for 129 yards in his return from his injury. He also rushed for 57 yards, the most by a Colts player in the game.

Tyler Goodson got the Colts lone touchdown. He rushed for 57 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. was the Colts leading receiver, with three catches for 63 yards.

The Colts move to 4-3 with the win. They face the Texans in Houston at 1 p.m. next week.

This story will be updated.