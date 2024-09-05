Colts linebacker to help tackle hunger this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin spends a lot of time making an impact in the Central Indiana community.

For instance, Franklin has previously teamed up with Hoagies and Hops to raise money for his foundation, Shelice’s Angels. And just last month, he helped coach a girls flag football game on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium following the Colts’ preseason contest against the Broncos.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Franklin would help fight hunger by making a donation to the Midwest Food Bank of Indiana for every tackle he makes this season.

Franklin, who wears jersey number 44, is pledging to donate $44 per tackle “with Coca-Cola Consolidated contributing a dollar-for-dollar match donation,” according to a news release.

“He’s always out in the community, doing things for the community, helping out,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s a leader on our football team. He’s got that ‘C’ on his chest for a reason. So, that’s a big-time deal for him, for sure.”

Franklin is coming off a career-year in which he finished with 179 tackles, a franchise record.

His work away from the field last year helped him become the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

“With the Walter Payton Man of the Year experience, my chance to meet and learn from so many other great men in the NFL,” Franklin said. “I was just thinking of how can I do something to go bigger. And what bigger way to do it than to contribute something that helps me work towards my goals as well? Just looking forward to being able to impact the Indianapolis community in a positive way.”

The Midwest Food Bank of Indiana is a “faith-based organization” that hopes “to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination,” according to the organization’s web site.

“We believe that by coming together with a partner like Zaire Franklin, we can support our community and fulfill our commitment to inspire and serve,” Sam Meiner, Vice President, General Manager of Midwest Market Unit, said in the news release.

Fans can also donate directly to the Midwest Food Bank of Indiana using the memo code “ZAIRE.” Click here to donate.